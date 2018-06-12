Political parties chiefs invited to visit FPCCI

Karachi

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Chairman, Budget Advisory Council of FPCCI Monday invited the Chiefs of all major political parties to visit the Federation House.

They are requested to visit the FPCCI on mutually convenient date and time, and make a presentation to FPCCI members on their economic agenda and road map of priorities, said FPCCI statement here.

For the revival of the country’s economy, FPCCI had identified the challenges to be efficiently and sincerely tackled with. These are balance of payment; fiscal and debt sustainability; better management of public sector entities; reforms of transparency, eliminating the menace of corruption and ease of doing business.

The proposed interaction by the political parties chiefs would provide an opportunity to the business community at this apex trade body’s platform to discuss the matters related to facilitation of trade and industry aimed at to enhance investment, increase production, boost exports, and curtail imports.—APP