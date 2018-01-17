Political parties asked not to act as destroyer to economy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has strongly rejected the protests at busy trade hubs and urged the political parties not to act as destroyer for the economy.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that economic health of Pakistan is not good, as country is facing serious economic challenges like discouraging exports, mammoth trade deficit, below the mark productivity and huge debts while businessmen are also being spoiled due to high input cost, delay in refunds and severe competition in the international market. The situation demands a consolidated action plan to get rid of these issues which are hampering the economic growth of the trade, industry and country but instead of that, politicians are planning to bring more destruction through protests, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that political stability is the key factors for economic growth. Economic development is not possible without political stability and conducive environment for businesses. They said that it is a matter of concern that since long Pakistan is suffering from political instability that’s why investors remained reluctant to invest in out country.

They said that political uncertainty and irresponsibility is badly damaging the prospects of growth despite the fact that Pakistan has all resources for grooming and economic leader. They said that economy had already faced loss of hundreds billions of rupees in last couple of years and now country has not much to lose at economic front.

The LCCI office-bearers said that anti-Pakistan elements are busy in conspiracies against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is need of the hour that politicians and business leadership should act as defence force for the country. They said that Pakistan, at this point in time, is in dire need of stability in policy making and strong institutions and to achieve the very objective, both the politicians and the business leaders would have to join their heads for finding out a common economic agenda.

They said that the leadership of all political parties should join hands for strengthening the economy instead of creating chaos through protests and dharnas.

They said that the political leaders should settle issues in Parliament, which is a democratic, and the just forum for this purpose instead of disturbing the business activities and public life through holding sit-ins and rallies. They hoped that political parties would test the temperament of business community through protests and dharnas at the busiest trade hubs.