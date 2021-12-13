Political parties acclaim role of Communist Party of China

Fakhar Imam urges learning from ‘China Model’ of poverty alleviation

Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) organised a first-of-its-kind Webinar on “6th Plenum of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC); What does it mean for China and the World?” under its flagship event series, “Friends of Silk Road (FOSR)”.

The Webinar was attended by over 70 participants online, and featured five speeches, including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Defence Committee & Pakistan-China Institute, Ms Pang Chunxue, Deputy Head of the Embassy of China, Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee & Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Food Security & Research.

The dialogue was moderated by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute.

Commenting on the Friends of Silk Road Initiative (FOSR), he said that it has emerged as a key platform for bringing political parties, civil society, and key opinion leaders together. Today’s conference, he maintained, demonstrates that Pakistan’s different parties and leaders maintain the consensus to strongly support China and CPEC.

Moreover, he said that we welcome the 6th Plenum of the 19th Central Committee’s historical resolution which is the 3rd most important resolution passed by the CPC in its history, the first two of which were under Chairman Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

The panelists discussed the ‘Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century’ which was adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on November 11, 2021 and its implications for China and the World in a rapidly changing regional and international political scenario.

Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the historic 6th Plenum of 19th Central Committee of the CPC, saying it’s results would be far-reaching in terms of policy continuity and stability.

He welcomed Pakistan’s decision not to participate in the ‘Democracy Summit’ hosted by the US Administration as it’s agenda was driven by ideological geopolitics, a throwback to the Cold War era.

Ms Pang Chunxue, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of China termed the conclusion of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee a milestone for the CPC.

She said that the “Resolution of the Central Committee of the CPC on the Party’s Major Achievements and Historical Experience in a Century of Struggle” passed during the session will further unify the whole party’s thinking, will and action.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has gone through historical changes, now achieving stability, preserving its sovereignty and promoting prosperity. She termed Pakistan-China relationship timetested, unique, all weather and resilient.