Political opponents hiding behind state-institutions, apex court: Maryam Nawaz

KOT MOMIN : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz while formally kicking off her political career in Kot Momin on Saturday, accused political opponents of hiding behind state-institutions and the apex court.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the political opponents were extremely afraid of the massive love for ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Taking a jibe at chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, she said that the PTI chief attempts to appear on television on daily basis to utter lies.

She further stated, “Mian Nawaz Sharif worked at a stretch to eliminate 20-hour long power cuts despite sit-ins and lock downs. He fulfilled promises made during electoral campaign (before 2013 polls).”

Maryam reiterated that Sharif family gave accountability of three generations in Panama Papers case and demanded to bring dictator (Pervez Musharraf) who made joke out of Constitution back to country.

The PML-N leader dismissed rumors pertaining to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and asserted that Nawaz Sharif is working to restore sacredness of vote.

Orignally published by INP