Political nepotism’s era is over, says Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that professionals will have to be brought forward to ensure good governance adding that the party recommendations will be welcomed for public service.

He was talking to PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi and other leaders who called on him at his office here on Tuesday. The CM reiterated the government wants to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and party workers should support the government in this regard.

He made it clear that the menace of political nepotism has come to an end and only professionals will be accommodated in boards and committees. The CM disclosed that reconstitution of Punjab Educational Foundation’s board is being reviewed and a foolproof mechanism of students’ monitoring will also be devised in Punjab Educational Foundation.

Usman Buzdar stated that Insaf Imdad Programme will be rechecked by providing lists to the elected representatives in Punjab and informed that around three crore needy people will be benefitted through this programme.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that around one billion and 80 crore rupees have been spent on corona control and added that most of the patients admitted in the field hospital at Expo Centre have gone back to their homes after recovery.

The death rate in Punjab is less than other provinces, she added. Schools Education Minister Dr Murad Raas stated that investigations of more than two lac and 90 thousand bogus students are in progress in Punjab Education Foundation.

Those involved in corruption and bungling in Punjab Education Foundation will not escape from the grip of the law, he added.

The CM was told in the briefing that honorary secretary good governance have been deputed in districts and tehsils to ensure good governance and prices of utility stores and local markets will be got monitored through sincere workers. The CM assured to consider the proposals of senior party leaders.

Senior Vice President Arshad Daad, Deputy Secretary-General Umer Farooq, Provincial Secretary for Good Governance Ijaz Minhas, head of CM’s complaint cell Zubair Niazi and others were also present on this occasion.

CM LAYS FOUNDATION STONE OF PUNJAB LOCAL GOVT ACADEMY: The CM laid the foundation stone of Punjab Local Government Academy in Johar Town and launched the website of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme on Tuesday.

This project will be completed through the financial support of the Asian Development Bank.

The CM appreciated the establishment of Punjab Local Government Academy in Lahore and added the purpose of this project is to strengthen the local bodies system.

Public representatives and local government officials will be given training in this academy and local government department will be promoted according to the needs of the modern era, he added. Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary Information and others were also present on this occasion.

BUZDAR CONDEMNS TERRORISTS’ ATTACKS IN BALOCHISTAN: CM Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists’ attacks on security forces in Kech and Mach areas of Balochistan. The CM, in a statement, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by martyred jawans.