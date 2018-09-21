Political lessons of Karbala

The Spirit Of Islam

Mansoor Akbar Kundi

THE tragedy of Karbala serves as a paradigm of conviction, piety, hope, sacrifice and principle for mankind. Happened on the sandy grounds along the river Euphrates 1322 years ago on Oct 10, 680, it has a number of political implications for the betterment of good governance and just society. Yazid enjoyed better reputation in youth. He led early sieges of Constantinople in which Hazrat Ayub Ansari (RA) breathed his last and was buried near the rampart walls of the city. But soon after he stepped into power, seemed a changed man. The lust for power and intolerance culminated in his personality, and he soon ignored the advice of his father not to interfere with Hazrat Hussain (RA) in Madina for allegiance. Hussain’s major difference with Yazid was over allegiance which he did not want to pay to him due to his nomination by Muawiya. None of the four Caliphs were nominated by an individual, but were chosen by consent.

Karbala was a narration of the struggle for power and absolute power without the toleration of any opposition began on the patterns the despotic rulers did before with lust and luxuries around. Yazid immediately changed the Governors of his provinces and despised all who even asked him for status quo of not asking Hussain for allegiance. In politics, reconciliation and tolerance which in modern polities of western democracies devolves on the role of opposition was lessons Islam preached and violated by its rulers Yazid onwards. Power politics without any tolerance of opposition has been a feature of so many Muslim countries today. The rulers standing crises of legitimacy are engaged in all sorts of corruption, propaganda and pseudo representation. Karbala defied rule of corruption and intolerance. In the volatile game of politics in which ultimate goal if becomes the usurpation of power without any morality and justice then a Karbala is needed which Imam proved in his old age involving Islamic truths versus falsehood, right versus wrong, belief versus disbelief, the oppressed versus the oppressor, faith against brute force.

Karbala was about standing in the face of oppression, regardless no matter the cost. The goal of politics should be the fair game of representation and social justice, two corners of welfare society in modern polities, based on good general will for which find lessons in Karbala. One of the major political lessons from Karbala is about the role of establishment in strengthening a corrupt rule against human innocence and justice. It is bureaucracy and military forces which silence the right of weak and oppressed class of society in favour of a regime built on force and oppression. Karbala stood against the recognition of a cruel establishment in which many like Ubaidullah Ibn Ziyad were behind Yazid to support his legitimacy. Yazid removed Numan ibn Baseer and appointed ibn Ziyad as a good choice for the action. Ziyad was a model of repression which is usually utilized as a tool in subduing a voice against authoritarian societies. His first step was to behead Mukhtar al Thaqafi and torture Hani Ibn Urwah with whom Muslim Ibn Aqil (RA) held secret meeting about Kofayids.

Establishment rules are inhumane and retaliating if they are good to play supportive role for enhancement of an unjust order. It was also a rule of established, directed and redirected, in which Hussain was to be besieged and subdued until he paid the allegiance. It was the similar rule under which the water of Euphrates was allowed for leopards, jackals and pigs, but the children of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) could not drink a drop. Why Innocent children and women with days of thirst and agony were denied access to water was a question even many from Yazid side silently raised. Even if assumed that Hussain, Ibn Abbas, Hur and many others were rebels and defiant of Yazid establishment, nonetheless, what about the infant Ali Asghar, children Abdullah, Zainul Abideen and Ruqiya. The order of establishment was to be carried. Such orders are directed and redirected in front of our eyes in present day societies which implementation becomes necessary at cost of human sufferings and happiness for the glorification of a powerful establishment —— be it of a superpower, monarch or dictator.

Hazrat Hussain (RA) did not believe in power but opposed such an establishment. The good sense he inherited from his maternal grandfather, as Alfred Guilaume describes in his book: Islam, was the despised sense for pomp of royalty which the apostle of God submitted to the menial offices of the family by he kindling the fire, sweeping the floor, milking the ewes, and mending with his own hands the shoes and his woolen garment. The Holy Prophet (SAWW) disdained the penance and merit of a hermit by observed, without effort or vanity, the abstemious diet of an Arab and a soldier. It was the aberrance of the rule under Yazid which culminated in Karbala. People of Kofa played the role of renegades who change loyalties and defect their leaders at odds. Hussain had the same experience. He received 12000 letters from Kofa to be their leader. Kofa was at the distance of 1100 miles (average journey on camel back was 45 miles) in the blistering heat.

We see renegades active in today’s politics. Hussain’s attitude was conciliatory and believed in negotiation till last. He avoided the bloodshed and raised his three conditions —— a sort of political dialogue, i. to allow him to cross the borders of Yazid (empire), ii. to return to Madina, and iii. and allowed to see Yazid for negotiation. But none of his conditions were met by Yazid lieutenants except taking allegiance from him for which Hussain was not ready. The night before the tragedy he gathered all around him by affording them a way out in case any desired not to join him in the battle now inevitable. The candle of his tent was turned off with reaffirmation of all those behind him. Those behind him were courageous and committed to his cause with universality. They included his step brother, cousins, nephews, friends and supporters including a Turk and two Christians, John and Aslam. And finally the hour had arrived for them. They remained steadfast till their breathed their last under the supreme command of their leader not ready for a corrupt political order resulting out of the marriage of conveniences and politics of compromises.

