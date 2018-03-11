Political leadership condemns shoe attack on Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Political leadership across the country including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPPP President Asif Zardari and several others have condemned a shoe attack on PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif.

“This is against our moral values and I am glad that a PTI worker is not involved in this incident,” Imran told the media in Faisalabad.

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident and said that such incidents were against the democratic values.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the incident of throwing shoe at Nawaz Sharif and termed it ugly trend threatening the respect and security of the political leaders in Pakistan.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that his Party was against the use of such disrespectful tactics against opponents since the very inception and would condemn in strong possible terms such incidents.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif incident and throwing ink at Khwaja Asif have exposed the security breaches and these attempts shouldn’t be aimed at to discourage political leaders direct contact with public.

MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Subzwari and Farooq Sattar had condemned the incident.

PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq said that the attack was carried out by those who are disturbed from the increasing popularity of the PML-N.

PML-N Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah said that the attack was carried out from the rivals of the PML-N.

