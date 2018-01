Special Correspondent

District Council Noshki Chairman and other political leaders from Balochistan who joined the PPP recently called on the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Thursday.

They include District Council Noshki Chairman Mir Aurangzeb Jamaldini, Mir Zulfiqar Lehri and Mir Mumtaz Lehri of Quetta and Mir Balach Khan Sasoli of Chagai.

PPP Balochistan President Haji Ali Madad Jattak, General Secretary Iqbal Shah and Mir Nawab Mengal were present on the occasion.