Political leaders call on Khursheed

Naming caretaker PM

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema called on opposition leader Khursheed Shah and exchanged views over names of the caretaker prime minister. They discussed masse being proposed for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

Names from PML were given for the caretaker prime minister whereas names under consideration of the Opposition leader were also came up for discussion.

Talking to media after the meeting, Ch Parvez Elahi in response to a question about proposed south Punjab province said “this is being talked about today but remember that he was the first to make a demand for south Punjab province in a public meeting in Multan in 2011.—INP