Political leaders always ready for elections: Asif

Sialkot

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan sounds worried by his tone and that political leaders are always ready for elections. Speaking to the media at his residence in Sialkot, the PML-N leader said the government is its own enemy and does not let the bureaucracy work. “In the last six months, the government has only put boards on its old plans,” he said.

The former defence minister further said there is a danger to the system and we have reservations. “Despite our reservations, we want the system to work. The government is only printing notes and till now has printed Rs1.4 trillion,” he added. Asif continued, “Imran Khan has yet to act upon what he has been saying for 22 years. Economic advisers are leaving him now and for the first time, a prime minister is going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for money. He [Imran] himself had said it is better to commit suicide than go to IMF for money.”

Responding to a question regarding the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, Asif said removing Shehbaz Sharif from the chairmanship would only make matters worse. “We do not want to climb on containers, we can also paralyse the entire country.” He also criticised the foreign policy and said it was not in the right direction either. In replay to a question regarding the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), Asif said only prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan had been given an NRO.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp