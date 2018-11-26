Political impasse in Sri Lanka

WHAT is happening in Sri Lanka these days is classic example of how Constitution and law are twisted in third world countries to suit personal goals and ambitions. Sri Lankan Constitution is quite clear on how to tackle situations like the one the country is facing these days but whimsical interpretations are being offered and as a consequence Sri Lanka is sinking deep into political crisis.

In a latest twist of events, President Maithripala Sirisena has ruled out ever reinstating deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, even if the latter is able to prove he has majority support in parliament. Speaking to reporters from foreign media outlets on Sunday, the President accused his former ally, who he abruptly sacked last month and replaced with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, of being “highly corrupt”. The President had even dissolved Parliament and announced snap elections but the Supreme Court has suspended his order and allowed the legislature to reconvene on November 14. However, the outcome of the legislative process is being disputed by the President and his hand-picked Rajapaksa. It is regrettable the protracted crisis was straining the country’s struggling economy, affecting tourism and foreign aid but the leadership is ignoring the damage for the sake of personal interests and ego. Democratic process ought to be respected and hopefully the Supreme Court would propose a way out when it delivers its final verdict on the crisis on December 7.

