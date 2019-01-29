Political fights should be fought in Parliament: IHC

Zardari’s disqualification case

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah, on Tuesday, hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf disqualification petition against Pakistan People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari, remarked that political fights should be fought in the relevant forums or the Parliament.

The Chief Justice was hearing a petition filed by PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman seeking Zardari’s disqualification. As the hearing went under way, Justice Minallah told the petitioners that they will “have to satisfy the court”. “This is a case of a public nature and the court should also be satisfied regarding why the petition should be heard on priority basis.”

Dar’s counsel said, “This is a disqualification case under Article 62(1)(f) which has been filed on the basis of verified documents.”

At this, Justice Minallah said, “You can approach investigative institutions, you know how many cases are pending before the IHC. Why should we set aside numerous pending cases and hear this political case? There are numerous people in jails and we have to see their cases first.”

“This is the time when the Parliament should be strengthened. The Parliament should form a special committee to overlook this matter,” the IHC CJ added.

“Political fights should be fought in political forums or the Parliament,” he added.

Dar’s counsel then said, “Election Commission of Pakistan is not the relevant forum for disqualification under Article 62(1)(f). We have the Sindh High Court order that ECP is not the authorized forum in this case.”

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked Dar’s counsel why “political requests” were brought to courts even though the Election Commission of Pakistan was the legal forum for such appeals.

Sikander Bashir, Dar’s counsel, argued that the case did not fall under ECP’s jurisdiction as it sought disqualification under Article 62(1)(f). He said that there were documents that proved Zardari had concealed his assets. He also referred to a verdict passed by the Sindh High Court in this regard.

The court accepted Bashir’s arguments and dismissed the objections.

Talking to the media outside the court, PTI leader Dar predicted that the verdict in the petition seeking Zardari’s disqualification will be “historic”. “Justice Minallah has issued many historic verdicts in the past,” he said outside the high court building. “The decision of Zardari’s disqualification case will also be historic.”

“This is an open and shut case. I believe that Zardari will be disqualified for life,” he claimed. Dar regretted that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had never asked Zardari where the latter had acquired so much wealth.

