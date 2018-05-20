Political ethics must

Election-2018 is fast approaching; therefore, guiding the mental alignment of the common man in a righteous way is direly needed. This piece is an attempt to alert the consciousness of a small group of people who are lending their own foreseen capacities in the hand of unseen powers who are the Master of Directing the Choices of Nation. We must have to liberalize our intellect from the addiction of pursuing the others’ statements. Our anticipated powers must have to utilize by own selves to judge the core realities about the happenings around us.

The tussle of winning election must be under political ethics. All political leaders are Pakistan’s representatives and their each and every action reflects the ethical, religious, cultural and moral side of the nation in front of the whole world. So the struggle should be to win instead of defeat the others. Politicians and their followers must avoid the abusive language and humiliating actions.

All Pakistani leaders must be respected inside so that they could earn respect for the nation from outside. National leaders should have the rational attitude in public speeches. Their statements must demonstrate their own ideology instead of defaming the opposition.

Ethics teach us “when you interact with any conflicting news; you must investigate the authenticity of the source, ask for the solid evidence then approach the person to whom information is related to ask their true intentions”. Finally nobody should cross the limits in behaving against the convicted as Allah hates the Transgressor. All these ethics are the injunctions of Islam from that we are distancing ourselves and reaching towards destruction.

Samina Khan

Islamabad

