Political decisions made at polling stations: PM

Elections will be held by July end; Inaugurates 1410MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project

Our Correspondent

Tarbela

Stressing the need for clean politics, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed his resolve to confront those who had allegedly resorted to unfair means to get themselves elected in recent Senate election.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the prime minister said those, who had used unfair tactics in the Senate election, did not deserve to represent the will of the people.

He said the PML-N had never encouraged such tactics and was once again emerged as the only party whose candidates were elected without spending a single penny.

The prime minister said : “On oath, PML-N senators-elect can say that they had not lured members of assemblies through such unfair tactics. The party never used abusive language against anyone as it stood for decency and order in the political arena.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was ready for a consensus candidate in the Senate elections and was willing to reelect the outgoing chairman, Mian Raza Rabbani in this regard.

He said the PML-N had always strived for a ‘clean leadership’ as clean politics was necessary for the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Minister of State for Information Maryum Aurangzeb, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and a large number of envoys were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said only the people could decide the fate of governments and no one else. The people had decided in 2103 and now would exercise their right in July this year.

He expressed his optimism that the democratic system would thrive and the country would continue its journey towards progress and prosperity which was the manifesto of PML-N under the leadership of its quaid Nawaz Sharif. The prime minister said when the PML-N government came to power the country was facing daunting challenges of energy crises in the shape of crippling load shedding and gas shortage.

But it faced the challenges and brought about a total financial stability and economic turnaround with a string of development projects, he said and cited Golan Gol, Neelum Jhelum, Tarbela and others power projects.

The prime minister said from 1999 to 2013, there had been different governments but none among them took the responsibility to address these issues. Under PML-N government, a vast network of motorways of more than 1500kms was being completed whereas various other energy and infrastructure projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would further usher in an era of rapid progress and prosperity for the countrymen and had started yielding results.

About 10,000 MW power was added to the national grid, he added. He said today no area of the country faced load-shedding except those where power theft continued. The government had taken steps to eliminate such issues, he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi credited the Water and Power Development Authority chairman, his team and the partner companies for timely completion of the project at a time when the country would require peak power consumption.

He also expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for financing the project. Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

He said that at the moment there is no shortage of electricity in the country. However load shedding is being carried out only on six percent feeders where electricity is stolen. Prime minister congratulated the Chairman WAPDA lieutenant general (retd) Muzzamal Hussain and WAPDA employees for timely completion of the project. Prime minister said that the PML-N has promoted the politics of service of masses, respect, progress of country and government did not purchased the MPAs for electing its senators.

He said that the government wants to elect the next chairman senate through consensus but the person who was elected senator through purchasing MPAs how he could serve the country. The Tarbela 4th Extension Power Project has been completed with financial assistance of World Bank.