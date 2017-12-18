Political consensus only way forward to correct national economy: Pasha

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Dr. Hafeez Pasha, renowned economist and former Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance has said that the economy of Pakistan was going through a roller coaster ride and has become increasingly fragile over the time. Thus, a common economic agenda of self-reliance through political consensus was need of hour as a way forward to correct our national economy.

He said this while delivering his keynote address during the discussion titled ‘Perspective on economy of tomorrow’ held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan here recently.

DR. Pasha added further that the past two shocks that Pakistan faced in the year 2003 and 2008 were result of sudden shocks and incredibly high increase in the oil prices. However, the crisis that Pakistan likely to face in the near future will be the outcome of structural factors impacting on the economy. He also highlighted the issue of state capture by the extravagant elites of Pakistan which followed by failure of the government.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director SDPI, earlier highlighted that the economy in 2018 will be facing multifarious issues as the country’s borrowing requirements will increase to meet the government’s expenditure, including circular debt that was expanding on account of energy sector inefficiencies. He said that in order to avoid a bailout from the IMF or other foreign sources, the government was expected to raise further debt through sukuk or euro bonds.

He further said that the year 2017 was also a year of missed reform opportunities. Besides, it became more difficult for businesses particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to do business in Pakistan, he said.

On the Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC, Dr. Vaqar also informed that the most notable loss during this meeting is the reduced interest of China in prioritizing Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Baluchistan which requires SEZ the most was not helped by the federal government towards feasibility preparation. Hence no SEZ for Balochistan has been prioritized under CPEC for the time being.