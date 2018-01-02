Political capital, stature of Nawaz far superior than that of opp: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition parties by forming an alliance against Nawaz Sharif have accepted the fact that his political capital and stature was far superior than that of opposition. The state minister of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage while talking to private TV channels here today strongly denounced the speculations and rumours regarding Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia and categorically stated that no deal or NRO was in the offing.

The minister said that the opposition had unleashed negative propaganda against the Sharif family adding that speculations should not be taken to the extent where the malice and lies inherent in them became evident. She said that the attempts of the opposition to create a dispute had become quite visible adding that if Nawaz had to strike a deal he would have done it to save his chair when false allegations were leveled against him in the Panama case but he never did so. The minister said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had a deal with the people to serve them and he would persist with that. Marriyum said that the spokesman of the Sharif family had also refuted the media reports and speculation about a deal as unfounded.

The minister observed that the opposition had done nothing positive during the last four years and they feared that when they would go to the people they would have nothing to tell them except for saying that they had tried to defame and spoil the reputation of Nawaz Sharif and his family.

She said that the opposition had not shown sense of responsibility in any matter except for negative propaganda against Nawaz Sharif because it was scared of him.