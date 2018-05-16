Political animosities and refusal to submit to superiority of constitution, has blinded both politicians and paid civil cum uniformed bureaucracy of this country to indulge in acts which are counter to their constitutional obligations, and oath of office. Conflicts of interest and corporate commercial profits of both politicians and paid public office holders have adversely impacted performance of their constitutional designated roles. This is the reason why adherence to principles has been emphasized both in our religion and democratic norms.

Unfortunately this animosity is further aggravated by acts of so called Defence Analysts and other irresponsible individuals in talk shows. For instance immediately after indefensible barbaric attempt on life of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, some retired uniformed officers, instead of condemning this act, put blame on PML(N) for instigating such criminal reaction. We have witnessed former Gen Musharraf while simultaneously holding Office of President and Army Chief, hostage to political exigencies, embrace Altaf Hussain even after he had termed creation of Pakistan the biggest mistake in history while addressing seminar in Delhi. Sanity must prevail and there should be no split loyalties or clash of interests by public office holders with ruthless accountability across the board.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

