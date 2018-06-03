Political admin official killed in N Waziristan

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

An official of the now-defunct political administration in North Waziristan was killed and three Levies personnel were critically injured in an attack by unidentified persons Friday night.

According to an official of the administration, Ayaz Khan, the martyred person, Hameedullah, was the first political administration official who went to North Waziristan after Operation Zarb-e-Azb and set up a check post on the Bannu-Miran Shah there.

Seven years ago, his father Amanullah was killed by terrorists in the same area when he was on duty. A presidential award was announced for Hameedullah’s father after his demise, which the son received.

Hameedullah was killed while patrolling the area along with Levies personnel, under the agreement with the army in response to protests against targetted killings in North Waziristan.

Some of the recent incidents include three separate attacks taking place in a day.

According to the political administration, a man identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman was shot dead near his house in Miran Shah.

In the other two incidents, a teacher was shot dead in his house in Ziraki, while former MNA Maulana Deendar’s son was killed in Khasukhel area of Mir Ali tehsil.