Political activities should be as per constitution: CJP

SC issues notices to PTI, PPP, PML-N and JUI-F

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial Saturday said that the no-trust motion is a political matter and the constitutional process should be followed in this regard.

The CJP’s remarks came during the urgent hearing of the Supreme Court Bar Association petition seeking the apex court’s order against the public gatherings in the federal capital ahead of voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had fixed March 21 as the date to hear the petition but the case was fixed for today after an attack on the Sindh House by the PTI workers on Friday.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petition filed by SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon. At the outset of the hearing, the CJP said, “We will also direct the Opposition parties to abide by the law.” He remarked that the court will ensure the protection of the national institutions.

The CJP asked the attorney general if he wants the court’s opinion about Article 63-A?

He directed him to file the reference so that the bench could hear it along with the petition.

At this, the attorney general said the political process should be followed according to

At this, the attorney general said the political process should be followed according to the Constitution and nobody should adopt the path of violence. He requested the court to hear the presidential reference apart from the case as it is not related to the SCBA case.

“We respect the Parliament and the parliamentarians,” the CJP said, adding that no party will be allowed to use the court’s platform to worsen the ongoing political situation in the country.

“The court will answer legal questions according to the Constitution,” he added.

Referring to the attack on the Sindh House, the CJP observed that the property of the federal unit was damaged. At this, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon said, “The attack on the Sindh House is an attack on the federal unit.”

During the proceedings, Justice Munib Akhtar stated that the court’s intervention will not be meant for paralyzing the political process, adding that they will implement the Constitution for discipline.

As per Article 95 of the Constitution, the speaker will have to conduct a debate on the no-trust motion in the National Assembly ahead of voting on it, stated the judge.

Meanwhile, the apex court issued notices to the ruling PTI, PPP, PML-N and JUI-F in this regard and adjourned the hearing till Monday 1pm. Following the hearing, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan met with PM Imran Khan and briefed him about the proceeding. Referring to the attack on the Sindh House, the attorney general suggested the prime minister to direct the party workers as PTI chairman that these types of incidents should not be repeated in future.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed that the court orders should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The apex court directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to submit by Monday a report on the storming of Sindh House by PTI supporters. It said hearings on the petition would be conducted on a daily basis.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the petition that was filed by the SCBA earlier this week in which it urged the top court to direct all state functionaries as well as political stakeholders to allow peaceful execution of proceedings for the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against the prime minister and prevent a possible “anarchic situation” that could result from the government and opposition clashing with each other.

“What would you say on the freedom of expression and the right to protest? What would you say on yesterday’s incident?” Justice Bandial inquired from the AGP, referring to the storming of Sindh House. The CJP said the incident went against the freedom of speech, to which the AGP agreed, saying that there was no justification for it. Khan said he wanted to elaborate on the background of the incident. He informed the court that 100 protesters had been dispersed by the police from Sindh House, following which 20 people again came to the location to protest. He said 13 of them were arrested for attacking Sindh House and a case was registered in Secretariat police station.