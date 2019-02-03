Political activist Fanoos Gujjar remembered

Zubair Qureshi

At a reference organized by Awami Workers Party (AWP) Rawalpindi – Islamabad District glowing tributes were paid to political activist Fanoos Gujjar who championed peace and preached equality among all segments of society.

Prominent intellectuals and senior workers of the AWP including Ismat Raza Shahjahan, Abid Hassan Manto and Dr. Farzana Bari attended the reference and spoke of the contributions by Gujjar for the cause of democracy and rule of law.

Belonging to the Gujjar community Fanoos Gujjar started his political life as the founding leader of the Gujjar Youth Forum in the 1980s.

This was an organization raising voice against discrimination and marginalization.

From there on his political consciousness developed further and in his lifelong struggle he was a part of the Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD), the National Awami Party (NAP) and the Awami Workers Party. Fanoos passed away in December shortly after a major stroke.

