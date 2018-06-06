Polish envoy for cooperation with Pakistan in mineral field

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Polish Ambassador Piotr A. Opalinski, Tuesday, said that Poland was looking forward for providing assistance and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mines and minerals as well as Defense.

In a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, he apprized him about companies involved in Oil and Gas exploration and said that there was huge scope for boosting cooperation in energy sector.

He also extended invitation to him to visit Poland and said that excellent cooperation existed between Polish Senate and Senate of Pakistan. He said that Poland desired to expand mutual ties and enter into long term partnership with Pakistan as the warmth and friendship between the two is deep rooted. Both sides exchanged views on matter of mutual interests specially focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Deputy Chairman Senate while welcoming the Polish Envoy observed that Pakistan places its bilateral relations with Poland at high esteem and there is huge scope to further strengthening parliamentary, cultural and economic ties for mutual benefits of both the nations

He said that trade bodies of both the nations can steer the efforts for boosting the economic ties.

Deputy Chairman Senate expressed satisfaction over mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Poland at international fora. He said that Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament can play an active role for enhancing the bilateral ties as the parliamentarians are better placed to offer incentives during dialogue process.

The Deputy Chairman Senate expressed well wishes to the government, people and parliament of Poland and hoped that both sides would strive to explore new vistas of cooperation for investment in different sectors.