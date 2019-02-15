Poliovirus detected from sewage in 10 cities

Islamabad

The extensive environmental surveillance established by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has detected the poliovirus from sewage of 10 cities during last month.

According to results shared by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Friday, the presence of polio virus was confirmed in sewage samples collected from Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Sukkur, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar and South Waziristan during January 2019.

Considering the associated risks, the country programme has urged parents to ensure immunization of all children under the age of five years during the polio campaigns.

“Polio eradication is a delicate time race between parents and health-care workers and a deadly polio virus. We have to collectively ensure that we reach all children with multiple doses of vaccination before this dangerous poliovirus found in the sewages of these towns reach unprotected children, ” Dr Rana Safdar, Coordinator for National Emergency Operations Centre said.

“The winter months provides the best chance to hit the poliovirus hard. Time is vital and we only have the window of eight weeks to get maximum advantages of the low transmission season.—APP

