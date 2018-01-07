Polio at Wahi Pandhi

In the drive of making Pakistan the polio-free country, Pakistan has lost its battle up till now. According to WHO, there are only two countries in the world which are behest with the menace of polio – Pakistan, and Afghanistan. In 2017, 8 polio cases were detected from 7 Districts of Pakistan. Pakistan is trying to overcome this menace and struggling to be a polio-free country. But unfortunately, still, there are some villages where polio vaccination drive is not carried out properly. Village Fateh Khan Rustamani, Wahi Pandhi, District Dadu is amongst the ill-fated villages.

Since last one year no polio vaccination has been carried out in our village. Being a responsible citizen, I met with the medical officer of the hospital, Zubair Ahmed Panhwer, and asked the reason behind skipping our village for polio vaccination, he said vaccination is out of stock and he will send the team as early as vaccines become available at his hospital.

Sir, in our village most of the people are uneducated and unaware so they don’t bother to visit Taluka or District hospital for polio vaccination. Dear Sir, polio is a very sensitive case but despite that the concerned doctor is not taking this issue seriously.

KHALEEQUE ZAMAN

Dadu, Sindh

