Polio virus to be eliminated soon: NA told

Minister for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani Tuesday informed the National Assembly that polio virus will be eliminated in the country within two years.

He said this while responding to calling attention notice moved by the Dr Nausheen Hamid regarding existence of polio virus in potable water in the surrounding areas of Nala Leh, Rawalpindi.

The minister said that two cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi city, because people in the areas had been shifted from Khyber Pakhtunkhwan and Afghanistan.

However, he said no case had been reported at local level.

“Due to steps taken by the government, we are hopeful polio virus will be eliminated in the country,” he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp