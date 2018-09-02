Polio vaccination target achieved

Health teams on Sunday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas under a five-day drive which concluded on September 2.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Tahir Rizvi said that the set target to cover 716,132 below five years of age children have been achieved successfully in tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila,Gujarkhan,Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/Chaklala cantonments boards area.—APP

