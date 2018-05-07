Polio vaccination drive from today

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti polio drive would start from Monday, in district Rawlapindi.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Sohail Chaudhry told APP here on Sunday that 840,000 children below the age of five would be administered polio drops. In addition, 2,333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points and 119 transit points have been established, he added.

He said special teams have been designated to monitor the campaign’s progress and security has been arranged for health workers. Refusal cases from previous campaigns will be covered on a priority basis, he maintained.—APP