Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Violence against the Polio staff continued unabated as in a fresh attack a Polio Monitoring officer was brutally gunned down by the terrorists in Bajaur tribal district.

The Polio Monitoring Officer was killed when unknown terrorists opened fire on him in Inayat Kalay area of Mamond tehsil of district Bajaur Saturday late night.

The 35-year-old, Abdul Ullah Jan son of Rehmat Jan, as the reports say, was on the way to home from Inayat Kalay Bazaar, when unknown persons opened fire on him in Tani village near Khushk Darya area of the tribal district.

After the incident, Levies force official condoned off the area and shifted the dead body to district headquarter Hospital. After necessary medico-legal procedures, the dead body was handed over to the heirs. The law enforcers are also reported to have kicked off operation in the region though the culprits remained at large.

On April 8, in Mohmand district, union council polio officer was shot dead in Ghazi Baig area of Haleemzai tehsil in Mohmand tribal district while two policemen were also murdered in Buner and Bannu districts, who were deployed to provide security to the polio teams. The incidents occurred after thousands of children were shifted to hospital after parents panicked due to negative propaganda against the polio drops a move which the provincial government had termed as a well-planned drama to malign the Polio vaccination campaign.