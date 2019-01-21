Polio immunization drive commences across country to vaccinate 39m kids

Islamabad

Countrywide polio immunization campaign started on Monday during which about thirty nine million children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

Two hundred and sixty thousand polio workers are participating in the drive which will go door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM’s Focal Person for Polio eradication Babar Bin Atta in a statement said the current season is suitable for the eradication of polio.

In a tweet message today, Health Minister Aamir Mahmood Kiani appealed people to cooperate with polio workers.

He said eradication of polio from the country is a collective responsibility of every Pakistani.

Meanwhile, Coordinator National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication Dr Rana Safdar said an effective policy is being pursued and all resources are being utilized to rid the country of this crippling virus.

A spokesman of the Provincial Health Department said that about six point seven million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

More than thirty-one thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to all the children.

Polio teams are also available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee’s camps and other public places to administer anti-polio vaccine to all the children.

The spokesman added more than thirty thousand personnel of law enforcing agencies have been deputed for security of polio teams.

According to an official of National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), as many as 260,000 front line workers started going door to door across all provinces and towns to ensure more than 39 million children under the age of five receive two drops of the vaccine to protect them against the polio virus.

He said in 2018, 12 cases of wild polio virus have been reported in the country including three from Dukki district in Balochistan, one from Charsadda, one from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Gadap, Karachi, one from Khyber and five cases from Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This indicated an overall 97 percent decrease in the number of annual polio cases from the highs of 306 reported in 2014.

Despite this significant achievement, the polio virus has been able to find a way for its survival, he added.

He said that during the month of December, sewage water samples collected from Karachi, Peshawar, Bannu, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Killa Abdullah, Pishin and Quetta tested positive for the polio virus.

He said the genetic analysis reports from the Polio Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed that the virus was able to take the road from current hotspots within country and in Afghanistan, posing risk for under immunized children residing elsewhere.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta said, ‘The government has a firm resolve to defeat polio virus transmission in the country through optimum utilization of this low transmission season.’

He said, ‘I am short of words to praise the efforts of polio workers and hope that they will perform their best in the first campaign of this year to fight this fatal disease, once and for all.’

He said that under the umbrella of the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the entire team of the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme would strive all out to hit the virus hard through this high-quality nationwide immunization campaign.

Considering its significance, the National EOC has deployed 50 experts to facilitate preparedness and ground implementation of vaccination campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas.—APP

