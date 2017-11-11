Polio-free Balochistan

Recently, a three-day anti polio campaign was launched in Balochistan to ensure that children are vaccinated. In this campaign, scores of children were vaccinated with the help of 5934 mobile teams, 495 fixed sites and 332 transport teams. The anti-polio campaigns were launched in 19 districts including Quetta, Barkhan, Loralai, Zhob, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Lasbella and others where full security was given to ensure that polio teams are protected. Polio virus is still present in our society which can affect the small children.

During this year, no polio case has been reported in Balochistan which is really a great achievement of the Health Department of Balochistan. But still it is not eradicated at the root and government is striving to eradicate it. The government should launch more campaigns in other areas of Balochistan and provide security as well as they are putting their lives in peril just to protect the small children from crippling. Since 2014, the cases of polio had decreased and this year no case has been reported in Balochistan which is quite appreciable. I request the government to launch campaigns in all districts of Balochistan and next year Balochistan should be called a polio-free province.

SANA JAN

Kech, Balochistan

Related