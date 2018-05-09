Polio eradication made possible by use of oral vaccine

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Munir Ahmed has said that the world has been able to eradicate polio successfully by effective use of oral polio vaccine.

While speaking at the polio review meeting of EPI technical team and international partners at the DG Health office here on Tuesday, he said that the countries achieving polio eradication have successfully used OPV and IPV. Punjab introduced Inactivated Polio Vaccine in the year 2015 and has achieved great result by using both the vaccine. “The countries that have already eradicated polio use inactivated polio vaccine in routine immunization as virus is not present in their environment. However, for countries yet to succeed in polio eradication have to organize polio campaigns.—APP

