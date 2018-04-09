Polio drive starts today

Rawalpindi

All is set to launch polio drive from April 9 – Monday in the District Rawalpindi. Talking to APP, Executive District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Suhail Sunday said during the campaign, 8,47447 children below five years of age would be administered polio drops.

He said that 287 fixed centers had also been established in Rawalpindi besides 119 transit camps. He further told that 221 Union Council Medical Officers (UC MOs) will supervise anti polio campaign in their respective union councils while 496 Area Incharge would monitor the smooth working of 2333 Mobile Polio teams in Rawalpindi.

Special counters would be established at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to the children so that no child up to the age of five years remain unattended, he added.—APP