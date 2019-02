Faisalabad

Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry inaugurated a three-day anti-polio drive at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Saturday. Formally, the anti-polio campaign will commence from February 18 (Monday).

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the commissioner said that polio vaccine would be administered to 781,248 children under five years of age in Tehsil City and Tehsil Sadar Faisalabad during the drive.—APP

