Polio drive to be inaugurated on Feb 12

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from February, 12. Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal will inaugurate polio immunization campaign by vaccinating a child at District Health Authority office, Khayban e Sir Syed .

During the campaign, 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would complete the task of vaccination, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Sohail Chaudary said here on Wednesday.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been issued special instructions and told that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. The CEO said with the coordinated efforts of government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age.

“Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

Sohail urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.—APP