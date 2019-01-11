Polio cases surface in Bajaur

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Islamabad notified a polio case from Bajaur District of Tribal Districts. National institute of Health has isolated wild polio virus from stool sample of 30 months child of village Sheikhan, UC Tali, Tehsil Salarzai, Bajour District. . Stool Sample from child was collected on Dec 27, 2018 to check the presence of polio virus. Laboratory isolated wild polio virus from stools and confirmed it to be polio case: which was notified by NEOC Islamabad today.

Total count of polio cases in Tribal Districts during 2018 reached 4 polio cases and sixth in the province of KP. Family of the child recently moved from Baluchistan to Bajuar around a month before the date of onset (when child got paralyzed because of polio virus).

Due to misconception held by the unfortunate family that vaccine causes sterility, parents of the child had been refusing and hiding their son from vaccination during anti-polio campaigns all along the duration they stayed at Baluchistan for the last 28 months.

