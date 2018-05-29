Polio case reported in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

An 18-month-old girl has been diagnosed with crippling polio virus in Dukki district, Balochistan, officials of the provincial health department told media on Monday.

This is the second polio case reported from Balochistan this year, and both cases have been from Dukki district.

Health officials said blood samples of Bibi Farzana were sent to a laboratory for the test, which confirmed the presence of polio virus. It is yet to be ascertained if the child was ever administered polio drops.