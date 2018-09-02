Policy vital for growth of tourism sector: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said that tourism policy is very essential for the growth of tourism sector. He said this while addressing the programme jointly organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab and Landmark Communication at a local hotel.

“Work is being carried out to evolve an effective tourism policy and private sector will be welcomed to play their role for executing the policy in the best way for the growth of the tourism sector in the country”.

The minister said that opportunities would be created for those who were interested to invest in the tourism sector.

Raja Yasir Humayun said marketing was also highly important for the development of the sector. He said that beside developing resorts, creating the best recreational activities for the tourists was also imperative.

It is pertinent to mention here that the objective of today’s session was to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the tourism sector in the country.

Tourism Secretary Muhammad Ayub and TDCP Managing Director Shakeel Ahmad also spoke.

Share on: WhatsApp