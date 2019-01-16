Policy under consideration for non-compliant mobile phones:PTA

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Government to decide the policy of registering non-compliant cellular phones soon and during this time period unregistered mobile phones will be active.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority informed ‘Pakistan Observer’ said that the policy soon to announce.

For the past few months, mobile users had suffered distress and adversity after the announcement of PTA to block unregistered mobile devices by January 15. On query, PTA has denied of (January 15) deadline. It is pertinent to mention that thousands of non-compliant mobile phones across the country are currently in use of consumers who are waiting for the policy by the government. Business community, the investors in particular of Telecom sector time and again urged the government to decide and announce considerable policy soon.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has urged mobile users to check status of their devices by messaging their device’s 15 digits IMEI number to 8484.

Cellular phone status can also be checked through the PTA website or by downloading the DRIBS android mobile application.

