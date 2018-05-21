Policy reforms required to enhance pulses production: VC UAP

Peshawar

The University of Agriculture, Peshawar (UAP) has organised Pakistan’s Pulses Policy Forum under the project titled “Economic analysis of policies affecting pulses in Pakistan” at a local hotel here other day.

This research project is implemented under the aegis of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) and is executed by the joint venture of the University of Agriculture Peshawar(UAP), the University of Western Australia (UWA), the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar Professor Dr. Noor P Khan, in his welcome note during Pulses Policy Forum extended his acknowledgment to ACIAR for awarding Pulses Project to UAP.

He added the project findings and recommendation can bring major reforms in Pulses Policy of Pakistan. He said that Government estimates confirmed that gram crop accounts for 76 percent of the total pulses production in Pakistan.

He added during last few years gram’s production has been diminished about a decline of 17.7 percent owing to various factors. Therefore, policy reforms are required to enhance the pulses production to meet the domestic and international demand for Pakistan’s Pulses.

Dr. Khuram Nawaz Sadozai, Project’s principal investigator said the major results of this research project will certainly provide the valuable recommendations to the concerned policy makers.

He highlighted that decline in the gram cropped area is owing to various factors which included competing crops such as wheat, no support price for pulses by government and dearth of high yielding varieties during crop sowing season.

He said the gram’s yield per acre is 9.5 mound per acre which is less than the production possibility frontier. He added that average per acre cost of gram is approximately Rs. 18,978 and average net returns fetched by pulses farmers is Rs. 11,897 per acre in KP Province.

Dr. Ejaz Qureshi, Programme Manager, ACIAR also extended his remarks and appreciated the successful implementation of the project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh province of Pakistan.

Mr. Brek Batley, Dy. High Commissioner, Australian Embassy, Islamabad and Dr. Munawar Raza Kazmi, Country Manager ACIAR expressed their views about the Pulses Forum. The Pulses Forum was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Member Food Security, Planning Commission Pakistan.

Later on Dr. Elizabeth Petersen (UWA) and Dr. David shared the major results of the project. The presenters underscored that the major constraints of the pulses farmers are Lack of access to high-yielding varieties, Low mechanization as mostly manual crop management practices are adopted by farmers and poorly developed agribusiness sector. Current policies affecting pulses production include a 35 per cent export tax on pulses, a wheat procurement price scheme, subsidies on fertilizer, and limited funding for research, development and extension of pulses compared with other crops. —APP