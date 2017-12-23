Policy launched for promotion of SME Finance

Prime Minister introduces scheme for promotion of home remittances via M-wallets

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

The government is taking several strategic initiatives to promote inflow of home remittances in the country.

“In continuation of our efforts, I am pleased that the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and financial industry is launching a scheme for promotion of home remittances through m-wallets,” said the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Promotion of Home Remittances through M-wallet Accounts’ here on Friday.

He said the scheme will help in channelizing home remittances through Branchless Banking (BB) channels. ‘It will help achieve twin objectives’, the prime minister said, “Firstly, it will facilitate the populace by the provision of home remittances in swift, convenient and cost-effective manner by utilizing the network of BB agents across Pakistan; secondly, it will help enhance the usage of m-wallets and creation of digital accounts. “

Abbasi also announced the government’s budgetary support to incentivize home remittances through M–Wallet accounts.

The Prime Minister reminded the audience that since 2013, after coming to power, his party had made significant strides as it stabilized the economy, accelerated the GDP growth and introduced structural reforms to uplift the living conditions of the common man.

The financial inclusion is considered as one of the key instruments for economic development, he said, adding that “Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the countries accounting for around 5 percent of the world’s unbanked population,’ he said adding ’In Pakistan only 23 percent of the adult population has access to formal financial services.’

Abbasi said that in Pakistan remittances have been the second-highest source of foreign exchange earnings for the country, after export receipts. ‘Over the past 10 years, remittances have grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 12 percent – one of the highest growth rates for any country in the world,’ he said, adding, ‘Pakistan’s relatively better performance in the region is principally attributed to sustained increase in emigrant workers during past few years and supportive policies of the Government and the State Bank.’

He also appreciated the role of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) in strong growth in remittances.

Earlier, in his welcoming address, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tariq Bajwa thanked the Prime Minister for his visit to SBP and launching this important initiative.

Introducing the scheme of home remittances through M-Wallets, the Governor stated that it will help to achieve two objectives: one, increasing financial inclusion in the country; and, two, making the transfer of home remittances faster and at low cost, thus competing with informal channels of delivery.

Bajwa said that against the clear challenges of limited financial access in the country, SBP has been pursuing a long-term strategy to address financial exclusion through BB regulatory and market-development initiatives. Alternative channels are providing flexible, cost-effective, and convenient modes of doing transactions.

‘The industry has progressed remarkably during last few years,’ said the Governor, adding further, ‘as of June 2017, 27.3 million mobile wallets (branchless banking accounts) have been opened while branchless banking agents have increased to 402,000.’ This growth has resulted in providing basic banking services close to locations of customers, thereby saving their time and travelling costs. “I believe it is high time to leverage technology led banking to provide tailor-made solutions to the masses to satisfy their financial needs”, the SBP Governor added.

Bajwa said that all BB providers and individuals receiving home remittances are eligible for this scheme. A new category of BB Level 1 (L1) account ’Home Remittances Account (L1-HRA)’ is required for receiving remittances through this scheme. There is no initial deposit and minimum balance requirement. For each USD received, HRA holder will earn airtime of Rupee 1 in the registered SIM against the account. The incentive is being provided through public-private partnership shared equally between the government of Pakistan and the Branchless Banking provider. ‘Through this initiative, we will be able to compete with the informal channels on both efficiency and cost,’ the Governor said.

The beneficiaries would be able to withdraw cash from ATMs, respective bank branches or thousands of branchless agents. Further, they would be able to make digital payments to settle their utility bills etc. by using their M-Wallets. The scheme is expected to improve financial inclusion and inflow of home remittances through formal channels in the country significantly, particularly for far-flung areas with limited financial infrastructure.

In another announcement, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also launches policy for promotion of SME Finance and said the SBP Policy for the promotion of SME Finance at SBP headquarters in here on Friday.

While addressing the launching ceremony, he said the policy for promotion of SME finance will play a pivotal role in developing and promoting a vibrant SME sector in Pakistan. ‘Promotion of SME financing can significantly contribute towards GDP growth, boost employment and improve livelihoods,’ he said.

He praised the SBP for taking this important initiative and said that small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are among priority sectors for their significant role in any economy. He said the ‘policy for promoting SME financing will also have a deepening effect on Pakistan’s economy in shape of SME’s contribution towards foreign exchange earnings through exports for the country’.

Prime Minister reiterated that this policy will bring betterment and financial strength for the under-served SME sector.

Abbasi said the pillars identified under the policy appears focused on addressing specific issues faced by the SME sector and expected to help in curtailing reluctance of financial institutions to provide financing to SMEs. “My Government fully supports the proposed measures for the promotion of SME finance including the establishment of credit guarantee company for offering risk-sharing facility for SMEs, and setting-up of Secured Transactions Collateral Registry under Financial Institutions Secure Transactions Act 2016 by 1st July 2018,” he said.