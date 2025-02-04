Policy coherence in economic transformation needed

Experts and policymakers on Monday stressed that achieving sustainable economic transformation requires overcoming long-standing structural inefficiencies and ensuring inclusivity.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) held its Monday Seminar on “Policy Coherence for Economic Transformation,” emphasizing the urgent need for integrated and well-coordinated economic policies

Dr. ShamshadAkhter, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, highlighted that policy coherence is fundamental for meaningful economic transformation. She underscored climate change as a major economic risk, citing that Pakistan has incurred costs of $52.93 billion due to climate change since 1992.

The devastating 2022 floods alone resulted in $16 billion in losses, further demonstrating the country’s vulnerability.

She stressed that Pakistan’s economic transformation must be underpinned by high-level political commitment and cross-sector

coordination.