One of the leading international financial institutions, Manila-based Asian Development Bank, has quite rightly said that Pakistan has made remarkable progress in macroeconomic stability and has also quite successfully completed the IMF programme for the first time showing a good sign of improvement in the country’s economy and this is quite appreciable and welcome indeed.

According to the reports, addressing a press conference at the opening of four-day 51st annual meeting in Manila the other day, ADB President Takehiko Nakao said the Bank is ready to fund the public sector with a policy-based lending to support Pakistan’s budget deficit.

He also remarked there is good progress especially in infrastructure and industrial sector in recent years , suggested that ensuring the provision of sufficient energy supply particularly to the industrial sector for making it sure the economic development made in recent years is sustained in future as well, stressed the need for having a stronger macro-economic policy to further improve the economic growth of the country.

He further said cooperation between China and Pakistan is very important particularly in connection with CPEC, business between the two countries has grown manifold after the launch of multibillion dollar CPEC project, there are many ongoing projects including transport sector under CEPEC which are helping improving connectivity in this region and increasing business activity under CPEC are also good sign for Pakistan’s economic front.

All that what ADP President has said in appreciation of economic progress should duly be taken note by the economic managers team of Pakistan and given due consideration at the appropriate level and decisions taken ensuring upholding of the supreme national interests.

M.Z.RIFAT

Lahore

