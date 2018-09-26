Policies of caretaker govt amplified kidnappings, street crimes: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that during the tenure of interim government needless transfer and postings of police officers, kidnapping of children and street crimes has been amplified.

Talking to the journalists in the Sindh Assembly Building. He said that a number of claims and promises were made by the PTI government to bring USD200 billion but PTI has failed to support its own promises.

Barrister Wahab said that swelling in abduction of children and surge in street crimes in the province especially Karachi was mainly due to the erroneous policies of the Caretaker government.

Replying to a question, Murtaza Wahab said that the whole nation is surprised that wheat is sent to Afghanistan while some areas in the country are facing drought, particularly of Thar. PTI leadership do not want to focus on drought affected area as they were defeated Thar.

Advisor to the CM said that Sindh government is making Policy to halt the street crimes specially kidnapping of the children.

Pakistan Peoples Party believes in peace, harmony and good environment for people. He said

Query on the encroachment of a plot of to incumbent President Dr. Arif Alvi, the Advisor said that a case should be lodged with KDA, however, he made it clear that the Government of Sindh would deliver the property to its rightful owner, Barrister Wahab said.Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and top leadership of PPP has taken serious notice of rise of street crime in Karachi as well as child abduction.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Local government while talking to media before the Sindh assembly session on Wednesday.

He said war footing measures are being taken to restore law and order problem and police has been issued instructions by Sindh Chief Minister things will be improved soon, he added .He said Sindh government will leave no stone unturned to resolve the problems of the people of Tharparkar. Minister said free distribution of wheat has been started in Thar and it will be provided to all the people.

He hoped that national cricket team will bring a gift in Asia cup and will reach final and said teams of Afghanistan and Bangladesh should not be taken easy as they have shown good performance.

Ghani said Pakistan will bring laurels for the country and inshallah Asia cup gift will be for Pakistan.

Foreign Affairs

Referring to Federal Minister for foreign affairs he said instead of holding photo session at airport he should understand that dialogues between India and Pakistan is the only solution for both the countries and war was not the solution of any problem for both the countries, only dialogues , he stressed .

Share on: WhatsApp