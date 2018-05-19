Policemen awarded appraisal certificates

Staff Reporter

Regional Police Officer Dr Akhtar Abbas has awarded cash and appraisal certificates among 18 policemen of the region over good performance.

Police spokesman said here on Friday, the RPO distributed cash and appraisal certificates to the 18 police officers and other staff in an award distribution ceremony held at Zaka Shaheed Police Station here.

Those given cash award and certificates included Inspectors—Qasim Hayat, Anayat Ullah, Qsaisar Abbas, Muhammad Akram, Fazal Qadir, Sub-Inspectors—Naveed Akram, Arif Hussain, Ghulam Murtaza, Saadat Ali, Dost Muhammad, ASIs—Akhtar Shah, Abid Hussain, Qaisar Abbas, Junaid, Head constables/constables— Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Maqsood and two others. Meanwhile.