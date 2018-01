Staff Reporter

Quetta

A policeman was martyred when unidentified persons opened fire at him in Hazar Ganji area of the city Sunday. According to the police, constable Ahmed Khan was returning home after duty when unidentified persons opened fire on him. The incident left the constable critically injured. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Recently, a number of security personnel have lost their lives in different incident of terrorism.