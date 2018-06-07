Policeman martyred in Quetta attack

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A policeman was martyred and another sustained injuries when a police vehicle came under attack in Quetta’s Arbab Karam Khan road area on Wednesday, police sources said.

According to officials, unidentified miscreants opened fire on the police van while it was on routine patrol. The attackers managed to flee the scene unhurt. As a result, a policeman identified as Saeed Ahmed Langove was martyred and one of his colleagues was injured.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.