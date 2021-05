A police constable and a robber were injured in shootout during a robbery attempt in New Karachi area of the city . According to police sources, two robbers were committing robbery opposite Qasim Stadium, Sector 5, New Karachi.

During patrolling, a police constable Saleem reached on spot but robbers started firing at him.

As the police fired in retaliation, a suspect was injured while the other managed to escape. The injured police constable and robber were shifted to JPMC