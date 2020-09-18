Policeman gunned down in Korangi

A ‘Madadgar-15’ police official was martyred on Friday by the firing of unidentified gunmen near Brooks Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi district. Rescue sources said that unidentified armed men opened fire on a police official in Karachi. The deceased police official deputed in ‘Madadgar-15’ force, added sources.The executive director of theJPMC, DrSeemiJamali, said that the cop is identified as Arif Khan. She added that Arif Khan succumbed to fatal wounds before arriving at the Jinnah Hospital. IG Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the SSP Korangi.