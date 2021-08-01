Policeman guarding polio vaccine teams shot dead

Peshawar

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a police officer returning home after security duty with polio vaccination workers in Peshawar, police said.

The killing came during one of two attacks Sunday on police providing security for polio vaccination teams.

The officer was returning home on his motorcycle after providing security for a polio team, said Iftikhar Khan, the area police chief.

A roadside bomb exploded as a police van passed by while escorting a polio vaccination team in the Ladha area of the district of South Waziristan.

The blast wounded an officer in the van, said police officer Shaukat Ali. In both attacks, members of the vaccination teams were unhurt.

The violence came two days after the government launched polio vaccination drives in 18 districts of the province to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.