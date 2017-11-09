Policeman dies in gun attack

Karachi

A policeman was killed after two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him in the city’s Shadman area, police said.

According to DSP ShadmanMushtaqTanoli, the policeman, identified as Naveed, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

Naveed was deployed at the Special Branch in the Gadap area. A number of police personnel were killed in gun attacks in the provincial capital this year.

Rescue sources said unidentified attackers opened fire on the official vehicle of the Liaqatabad deputy superintendent of police in Azizabad locality of the city.—TNS