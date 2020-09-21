Policeman booked for allegedly raping girl

A case has been registered against a police official for allegedly raping a girl at his home in Aziz Colony, Gujranawala, the limits of Aroop Police.

According to victim’s father, ASI Mubashir was called to the survivor’s home for an investigation into her complaint against a few men. The police official, her father said, sexually assaulted the girl and also threatened her to not spoke about it to anyone.

The victim in a video circulating on social media accused the police of not taking action when her family filed a complaint with the police station.

Later, the city police officer (CPO) has formed a committee to probe the matter while medical test of the victim has been conducted and results are yet to come. The suspect has got interim bail to avoid arrest, claiming that he was being framed in the case.